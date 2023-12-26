Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after a man was robbed in Bathgate at the weekend.

The robbery happened at around 2.25pm on Saturday, December 23 on Philip Avenue in the town, when two parcels were taken.

The three suspects are described as being men, around 6ft tall, and thought to be in their mid-20s. Two were wearing dark clothing. The other was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark jacket with grey hood and a white and navy blue beanie hat.

