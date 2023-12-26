West Lothian crime: Appeal for witnesses following robbery in Bathgate
and live on Freeview channel 276
The robbery happened at around 2.25pm on Saturday, December 23 on Philip Avenue in the town, when two parcels were taken.
The three suspects are described as being men, around 6ft tall, and thought to be in their mid-20s. Two were wearing dark clothing. The other was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark jacket with grey hood and a white and navy blue beanie hat.
Detective Constable Matt Morran said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch. We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1886 of 23 December, 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.