Brazen thieves entered a West Lothian home and made off with jewellery worth £4,000 and cash.

Entry was gained to the property in Avondale Drive, Armadale, between 10am and 12.45pm on Saturday. A three figure sum of cash was taken from inside the house, as well as the other valuables. The public are now being asked to help officers in their investigation, with witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage asked to come forward to police.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist to contact us. This happened during the day and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious or who may have private CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch.”Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1484 of November 19.