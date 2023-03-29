Three people have been charged after a significant quantity of drugs and cash were seized by police in West Lothian this week.

Roads Policing Officers stopped a vehicle just off the M8 near Livingston on Monday, March 27 at around 8pm. A search of the vehicle found almost £2,000 in cash and quantities of suspected cannabis. The driver of the car, a 37-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

A search warrant was then conducted at an address in Drumcross Road in Bathgate where approximately £11,000 in cash was found. Alongside this, drugs, suspected to be cannabis, amphetamine and cocaine, were found. The total value of drugs recovered has an estimated street value of £38,000.

A further two people, a 31-year-old woman and 46-year-old man, were arrested and subsequently charged from the address. All three are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, March 29.