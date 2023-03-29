News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Bathgate drugs bust in Drumcross Road sees three people charged

Thousands of pounds worth of drugs discovered in Bathgate

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 13:25 BST

Three people have been charged after a significant quantity of drugs and cash were seized by police in West Lothian this week.

Roads Policing Officers stopped a vehicle just off the M8 near Livingston on Monday, March 27 at around 8pm. A search of the vehicle found almost £2,000 in cash and quantities of suspected cannabis. The driver of the car, a 37-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

A search warrant was then conducted at an address in Drumcross Road in Bathgate where approximately £11,000 in cash was found. Alongside this, drugs, suspected to be cannabis, amphetamine and cocaine, were found. The total value of drugs recovered has an estimated street value of £38,000.

A further two people, a 31-year-old woman and 46-year-old man, were arrested and subsequently charged from the address. All three are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, March 29.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine from Livingston CID said: “This work has resulted in a significant amount of drugs being seized which will no longer end up on our streets. Tackling drug crime remains a priority and anyone who has information or concerns regarding drug misuse in their area should report this to us via 101.”