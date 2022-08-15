West Lothian crime: Bikers and car driver were 'racing' before crash that killed mum Fiona Reid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Reid, 38, from Seafield in West Lothian, died in hospital from injuries she sustainted following a collision on the A7066 road at about 4:30pm on Monday, July 6, 2020.

The major crash involved three cars and two motorbikes.

Ashley Sadler, 40, Ian McLaughlan, 41, and Daniel De Monerri, 37, are accused of being involved in five vehicle smash.

Fiona, who had a young daughter, was rushed for emergency treatment but succumbed to her injuries later.

Prosecutors say Sadler and McLaughlan were on motorcycles at the time with De Monerri behind the wheel of a car.

Prosecutors also claim De Monerri had taken cocaine.

The charge states the trio did "engage in a race or trial of speed" as well as "encourage each other to drive dangerously".

The crash scene near Bathgate where Fiona Reid suffered fatal injuries

It is claimed they repeatedly switched lanes involving the over and undertaking of other vehicles.

Sadler is said initially to have collided with another driver.

De Monerri then allegedly hit Fiona's car while McLaughlan is said to have been thrown from his motorcycle after losing control of it.

The indictment states the bike then went "uncontrolled" across the road before hitting the central reservation.

The case against the trio called for a brief hearing at the High Court in Glasgow

Lawyers for the three, all from Livingston, West Lothian, pled not guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

De Monerri further denies a separate accusation of being behind the wheel while unfit through drink or drugs.

Judge Lord Beckett fixed a trial due to begin on June 26 next year in Edinburgh.

The case could last around six days. The trio remain on bail meantime.

Following her death, Fiona was described by her heartbroken family as a "beautiful, caring" woman who was loved by many people.

A message on Go Fund Me website that was set up to help the family out after her death read: “She left this world leaving a caring husband Robbie and a daughter age 7 Olivia.