First Bus reported that one of its buses was targeted at about 9pm on Saturday, March 26, as it travelled through the West Lothian town.

Nobody was hurt thankfully but officers have emphasised that dangerous incidents like this can cause serious injury to both passengers and drivers.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3937 of March 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.