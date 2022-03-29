West Lothian crime: Bus window smashed by vandals in Blackridge as police appeal for information
Police in West Lothian are appealing for information after a bus window was smashed by vandals in Blackridge at the weekend.
First Bus reported that one of its buses was targeted at about 9pm on Saturday, March 26, as it travelled through the West Lothian town.
Nobody was hurt thankfully but officers have emphasised that dangerous incidents like this can cause serious injury to both passengers and drivers.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3937 of March 26.