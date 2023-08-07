Police officers are appealing for information after a car was deliberately set on fire in the Curran Crescent area of Broxburn.

The incident happened at around 12.35am on Saturday, August 5, when a parked black Audi was set on fire causing significant damage to it and other nearby vehicles. No one was injured and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Detective Constable Matt Morran, of West Lothian CID, said: “Fortunately no one was injured but this incident has resulted in substantial financial loss to the owners of the vehicles and distress to local residents in the area.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.”