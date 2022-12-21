Detectives in Livingston are appealing for information after a Vauxhall Corsa was set on fire in Glendevon Park, Winchburgh, at around 11pm on Monday (December 19).

Scottish Fire and Rescue attended and the fire was extinguished. A Skoda Karoq parked next to the Vauxhall was also damaged as a result of the fire.

The suspect is described as around 5ft 8ins in height, of slim build and wearing dark clothing.

Stock photo by John Devlin.

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair of Livingston Police Station said: “Luckily no-one was injured as a result of this incident, however the consequences of setting this fire could have been much more serious.

