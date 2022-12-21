News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian Crime: Car set on fire in Winchburgh

Detectives appeal for information

By Kevin Quinn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 7:39am

Detectives in Livingston are appealing for information after a Vauxhall Corsa was set on fire in Glendevon Park, Winchburgh, at around 11pm on Monday (December 19).

Scottish Fire and Rescue attended and the fire was extinguished. A Skoda Karoq parked next to the Vauxhall was also damaged as a result of the fire.

The suspect is described as around 5ft 8ins in height, of slim build and wearing dark clothing.

Stock photo by John Devlin.
Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair of Livingston Police Station said: “Luckily no-one was injured as a result of this incident, however the consequences of setting this fire could have been much more serious.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Glendevon Park around 11pm on Monday evening who witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone who has information regarding this crime to contact officers through 101 with reference 3784 of 19 December.”