West Lothian crime: Cash and jewellery stolen in break-in at Livingston home

Daylight break-in to Livingston property
By Ian Swanson
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 19:19 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 19:19 GMT
Cash, jewellery and other items have been stolen in a daylight break-in at a house in West Lothian.

Thieves broke into a property in Birrell Gardens, Livingston between 3pm and 4pm on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Police said a quantity of cash, jewellery and other personal items were taken. And officers are appealing for information.

The break-in took place on Wednesday, between 3pm and 4pm, at a house in Birrell Gardens, Livingston.

Detective Constable Ross Collett of Police Scotland said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who has private CCTV from around the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2576 of Wednesday, November 1, 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.