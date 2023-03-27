News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Cash and other items taken in car break-in in Bathgate

Detectives appeal for information

By Ian Swanson
Published 27th Mar 2023, 07:33 BST- 1 min read

Cash and other items were taken after a car was broken into in Bathgate.

Police in West Lothian said it happened between 9.30pm on Thursday, March 23 and 8.15am on Friday, March 24, 2023 in Fitzallan Place, Bathgate. They said “cash and a number of items” were taken from the vehicle and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. And detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Graeme Comrie said: “I’m keen to speak to anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the Fitzallan Place area between Thursday night and Friday morning. Likewise, if you have dash cam or private CCTV of the area around the time, please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Police say the break-in was between 9.30pm on Thursday and 8.15am on Friday.
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0794 of 24 March, 2023. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

