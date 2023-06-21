News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: 'Dangerous' man Darren Hastie who 'preyed on vulnerable young woman' jailed for rape

Police condemned his “despicable actions”
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:16 BST

A man who raped a woman in what police described as a “despicable” crime has been jailed.

Darren Hastie carried out the serious sexual assault in West Lothian in 2022 and was found guilty of the crime last month. He appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, June 21, where the 34-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Priestley, of Police Scotland, said: “Darren Hastie is a dangerous individual who preyed on a vulnerable young woman. I commend her for coming forward and showing strength throughout the process which has led to Hastie facing the consequences for his despicable actions. I hope the sentence today will bring her some comfort and help her move forward.

Darren Hastie, 34, has been jailed for raping a "vulnerable young woman" in West Lothian.Darren Hastie, 34, has been jailed for raping a "vulnerable young woman" in West Lothian.
“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual violence to come forward and report it to us, regardless of the passage of time. We, alongside partner agencies, will support you through the process, investigate thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.”