A man who raped a woman in what police described as a “despicable” crime has been jailed.

Darren Hastie carried out the serious sexual assault in West Lothian in 2022 and was found guilty of the crime last month. He appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, June 21, where the 34-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Priestley, of Police Scotland, said: “Darren Hastie is a dangerous individual who preyed on a vulnerable young woman. I commend her for coming forward and showing strength throughout the process which has led to Hastie facing the consequences for his despicable actions. I hope the sentence today will bring her some comfort and help her move forward.

