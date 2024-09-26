Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The death of a 50-year-old man in Livingston early this morning is being treated as unexplained, as police enquiries continue.

At around 2am on Thursday, September 26, officers were called to a report of a concern for a man in Bankton Lane, Livingston. Emergency services attended and a 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers remain in attendance and Bankton Lane, Bankton Glade and the surrounding footpaths are closed. Police are asking people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Police were called to a report of a concern for a man in Bankton Lane, Livingston, at around 2am on Thursday, September 26. | Google Maps

Detective Inspector Lee Beaumont said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and it vital we get answers for them.

"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with concerns can speak to these officers.

"We are also asking that anyone who saw or heard something unusual between midnight and 2am in the Bankton Lane area to contact us as soon as possible.

“If you have private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which might have captured anything, we ask that you check this to assist in our enquiries.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0278 of 26 September.”