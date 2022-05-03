West Lothian Crime: Dog could be destroyed after attack in Livingston

Ashley Mason, 32, was moving a cooker out of her house for council collection and had just walked through the gate onto the shared path when the incident occurred.

The door to her neighbour’s house opened and the dog raced out.

She explained: “The dog ran clean at me. I had no chance.

"I tried to hide behind the cooker, it’s your natural instinct to hide I guess, even though there was no way the cooker was big enough.”

The dog attacked and held on tight, as Ashley described, it was “literally swinging from my arm".

Eventually, in all the movement, it bumped it’s head off the cooker.

"It wasn’t hurt,” Ashley clarified. “I think it was just baffled at the bump.

"I was able to run inside.”

She called the police, who came round to take a statement, and after making initial enquiries, Ashley said the dog warden was then called.

She added that this attack was not a one off.

"It’s attacked a few people on the street.”

She added that she was still in considerable pain because of her injuries: “It’s one of those things you don’t think will ever happen to you, then it does.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a woman bitten by a dog on Staffa Avenue in Livingston around 6.40pm on Saturday, 30 April. Enquiries are ongoing but thankfully there was no serious injury.”