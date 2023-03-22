Officers from Livingston Road Police were carrying out speed checks on cars near the M9 at Junction 3, near Linlithgow in West Lothian, during the evening on Sunday, March 19. One car was seen driving significantly over the speed limit, at 91mph. The officers stopped this vehicle on the nearby B8046 at around 6.30pm. When the car was stopped, police said they noticed a smell of cannabis coming from inside the car. The driver, an 18-year-old woman, did a DrugWipe test and tested positive for cannabis. She has been arrested by police and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.