West Lothian crime: Driver arrested after police noticed cannabis smell coming from car on M9 near Linlithgow
An 18-year-old driver was arrested by police in connection with several road traffic offences.
Officers from Livingston Road Police were carrying out speed checks on cars near the M9 at Junction 3, near Linlithgow in West Lothian, during the evening on Sunday, March 19. One car was seen driving significantly over the speed limit, at 91mph. The officers stopped this vehicle on the nearby B8046 at around 6.30pm. When the car was stopped, police said they noticed a smell of cannabis coming from inside the car. The driver, an 18-year-old woman, did a DrugWipe test and tested positive for cannabis. She has been arrested by police and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest on social media, writing: “#LivingstonRP carried out speed enforcement on the M9. A motorist was observed driving at 91mph. Once stopped officers noticed that a smell of Cannabis was coming from within the car. Driver provided a positive @DrugWipeUK for Cannabis & was arrested. Bloods taken for analysis.” A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: "On Sunday, 19 March, 2023, police were conducting speed checks near the M9 at J3. Around 6.30pm officers stopped a vehicle on the B8046. The 18-year-old female driver was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”