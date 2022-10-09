News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Driver speeding at 114mph on M8 with expired MOT and illegal tyre caught by police

Police stopped a motorist who was driving at 114 miles per hour on the M8 near Whitburn on Saturday (October 8).

By Gary Flockhart
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 12:36 pm - 1 min read
Updated Sunday, 9th October 2022, 1:31 pm

After pulling over the vehicle, officers discovered the male driver had an expired MOT and a tyre below the legal tread limit.

Posting on social media, Road Policing Scotland wrote: “Officers from Livingston RPU detected a car travelling at 114mph on the M8 yesterday at J4, Whitburn, while carrying out speed enforcement patrols in the area.

“The vehicle was also found to have an expired MOT certificate and a tyre below the legal tread limit.

“A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

