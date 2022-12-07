West Lothian crime: Drunk driver arrested after crashing through railings and into car in Broxburn
A driver who crashed a car through railings was later found by police to be five times over the drink driving limit.
Officers from Livingston Road Police were called to a crash in Broxburn, West Lothian, after a vehicle crashed through railings and hit a parked car. The driver of the vehicle refused to carry out a roadside alcohol breath test, so was arrested by police.
At the police station, the driver performed a breath test and provided a reading of 152μg – which is more than five times over the legal drink driving limit.
The motorist has been released on undertaking, but was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for several offences.
The legal drinking limit for drivers in Scotland is 22 micrograms of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. Being convicted of drink driving will result in a driving ban for at least 12 months, and can cause drivers to be hit with a £5,000 fine or imprisonment.