A driver who crashed a car through railings was later found by police to be five times over the drink driving limit.

Officers from Livingston Road Police were called to a crash in Broxburn, West Lothian, after a vehicle crashed through railings and hit a parked car. The driver of the vehicle refused to carry out a roadside alcohol breath test, so was arrested by police.

At the police station, the driver performed a breath test and provided a reading of 152μg – which is more than five times over the legal drink driving limit.

The motorist has been released on undertaking, but was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for several offences.