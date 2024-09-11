West Lothian crime: Extensive cannabis cultivation worth over £800,000 recovered in West Calder
At around 8.50am on Tuesday, September 10, officers searched a property on Young Street in West Calder. An extensive cannabis cultivation was discovered inside. Enquiries remain ongoing to trace those responsible.
Detective Constable Craig Drummond said: “This is a significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in Scotland.
“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
“We would continue to urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
"Anyone with any information relating to this particular recovery should quote incident 0700 of 10 September."