Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after the child was attacked in the Craigshill area on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Almond Park around 2.45 pm.

The girl has described the dog as being a black and white Staffordshire bull terrier. There were no injuries.

Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward as they are hoping to trace the owner, who has been described as a woman in her 40s, with olive skin, around 5ft 7 tall and of slim build, with long dark hair, which was tied up.

She was wearing a red puffy jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Constable Helen Woollven said: “Thankfully there were no injuries in this incident. We’re asking anyone with information to call police on 101, quoting incident 2025 of 19 April."

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

