West Lothian crime: Five youths charged after 58-year-old hospitalised at Livingston shopping centre
Five male youths, all aged 15, have been charged following a disturbance at a shopping centre in Livingston in the run-up to Christmas.
On Tuesday, December 17, at around 5.20pm, police received a report of a disturbance at the Centre in Livingston.
A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A report will be sent to the relevant authority. Officers would like to thank the community for supporting centre staff and assisting with the enquiry.”