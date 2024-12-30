West Lothian crime: Five youths charged after 58-year-old hospitalised at Livingston shopping centre

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 14:47 GMT
Five male youths, all aged 15, have been charged following a disturbance at a shopping centre in Livingston in the run-up to Christmas.

On Tuesday, December 17, at around 5.20pm, police received a report of a disturbance at the Centre in Livingston.

Police were called to the incident at the Centre in Livingson on December 17.Police were called to the incident at the Centre in Livingson on December 17.
Police were called to the incident at the Centre in Livingson on December 17. | Stock

A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A report will be sent to the relevant authority. Officers would like to thank the community for supporting centre staff and assisting with the enquiry.”

