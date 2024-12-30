Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five male youths, all aged 15, have been charged following a disturbance at a shopping centre in Livingston in the run-up to Christmas.

On Tuesday, December 17, at around 5.20pm, police received a report of a disturbance at the Centre in Livingston.

A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A report will be sent to the relevant authority. Officers would like to thank the community for supporting centre staff and assisting with the enquiry.”