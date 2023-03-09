Four people have been charged after drugs worth £67,000 were recovered by police in West Lothian.

A warrant was executed in the Knightsridge area on Tuesday (March 7) and quantities of cannabis, cocaine, and diamorphine were discovered.

A man, aged 39, and three women, aged 43, 22, and 18, were arrested and subsequently charged. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine of CID said: “We are committed to reducing the tragic impact of drugs on individuals, families, and communities in Scotland. Through enforcement, we actively target those individuals involved in the supply of drugs on our streets in Livingston.

“We remain committed to keeping our communities safe, and with the support of local communities, we aim to make Scotland a safer place. If you have any concerns or information that could assist, please call 101.”

