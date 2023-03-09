News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

West Lothian crime: Four charged as police seize £67k of cocaine and cannabis from streets of Livingston

Man and three women arrested and charged as police execute warrant

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 9:02am

Four people have been charged after drugs worth £67,000 were recovered by police in West Lothian.

A warrant was executed in the Knightsridge area on Tuesday (March 7) and quantities of cannabis, cocaine, and diamorphine were discovered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man, aged 39, and three women, aged 43, 22, and 18, were arrested and subsequently charged. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Four people have been charged after drugs worth £67,000 were recovered by police in West Lothian.
Four people have been charged after drugs worth £67,000 were recovered by police in West Lothian.
Four people have been charged after drugs worth £67,000 were recovered by police in West Lothian.
Most Popular

Detective Sergeant John Irvine of CID said: “We are committed to reducing the tragic impact of drugs on individuals, families, and communities in Scotland. Through enforcement, we actively target those individuals involved in the supply of drugs on our streets in Livingston.

“We remain committed to keeping our communities safe, and with the support of local communities, we aim to make Scotland a safer place. If you have any concerns or information that could assist, please call 101.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Edinburgh weather: Capital wakes to snow as travel warnings issued across Scotla...