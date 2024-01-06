Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A four-figure sum of gold jewellery that is of significant sentimental value to the owners was stolen during a housebreaking in East Whitburn.

The theft occurred at some time between 6pm on Friday, January 5 and 12.20am on Saturday, January 6, at a house in Old Mill Grove.

Police are appealing for information following the housebreaking in East Whitburn. Detective Constable Lynn Myles, Livingston CID, said: "Jewellery that was taken is of significant sentimental value to the owners who were not home at the time of the break-in.

“It’s possible due to the location, that the thieves used a car to get to the address and may have been in the street or nearby in the days prior as well. We would be keen to anyone who may have seen a car or people in the area that seemed out of place or acting suspiciously.

“Officers are making local enquiries but are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any footage on dashcam or ring door cameras between Friday evening and in the early hours of Saturday morning.