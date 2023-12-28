Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two expensive watches were among items taken during a break-in at a Livingston property.

At around 8pm on Tuesday, December 26, a property in the Bankton Gardens area was broken into. A number of items were stolen, including two expensive watches.

Police enquiries have established that three men were seen acting in a suspicious manner in the area around the time of the incident. The men were described as being of slim build, short in height and wearing dark-coloured tracksuits. A blue Volkswagen Golf car was also seen nearby.

