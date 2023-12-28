West Lothian crime: Items stolen including two expensive watches in Livingston housebreaking
Two expensive watches were among items taken during a break-in at a Livingston property.
At around 8pm on Tuesday, December 26, a property in the Bankton Gardens area was broken into. A number of items were stolen, including two expensive watches.
Police enquiries have established that three men were seen acting in a suspicious manner in the area around the time of the incident. The men were described as being of slim build, short in height and wearing dark-coloured tracksuits. A blue Volkswagen Golf car was also seen nearby.
Detective Constable Craig Drummond, of West Lothian Proactive CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious and may have information that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch. In addition, anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation is also asked to contact us.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0954 of December 27.