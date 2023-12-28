News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Items stolen including two expensive watches in Livingston housebreaking

West Lothian home broken into on Tuesday evening
Two expensive watches were among items taken during a break-in at a Livingston property.

At around 8pm on Tuesday, December 26, a property in the Bankton Gardens area was broken into. A number of items were stolen, including two expensive watches.

Police enquiries have established that three men were seen acting in a suspicious manner in the area around the time of the incident. The men were described as being of slim build, short in height and wearing dark-coloured tracksuits. A blue Volkswagen Golf car was also seen nearby.

A property in the Bankton Gardens of Livingston was broken into on Tuesday evening.A property in the Bankton Gardens of Livingston was broken into on Tuesday evening.
Detective Constable Craig Drummond, of West Lothian Proactive CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious and may have information that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch. In addition, anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation is also asked to contact us.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0954 of December 27.