West Lothian crime: Three men in black clothing seen running from property after jewellery and money stolen

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:39 BST
Police want to speak to three men in black clothing seen running away from a Livingston property after a housebreaking.

Police Scotland is appealing for information after the West Lothian house was broken into last week and jewellery and money were stolen.

The break-in happened at around 7.20pm on Thursday, September 5 in Eastcroft Court.

Police are keen to speak to three men dressed in black seen running away from a property at Eastcroft Court in Livingston following a housebreaking last week.placeholder image
Police are keen to speak to three men dressed in black seen running away from a property at Eastcroft Court in Livingston following a housebreaking last week. | Google Maps/ John Devlin

Detective Sergeant Derek Smith of CID said: “We are keen to trace three men who were dressed in black clothing and seen running away from the property.

“Door to door enquiries have been carried out and we are reviewing CCTV in effort to establish who was responsible.“

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3374 of Thursday, 5 September, 2024.

