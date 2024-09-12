West Lothian crime: Three men in black clothing seen running from property after jewellery and money stolen
Police Scotland is appealing for information after the West Lothian house was broken into last week and jewellery and money were stolen.
The break-in happened at around 7.20pm on Thursday, September 5 in Eastcroft Court.
Detective Sergeant Derek Smith of CID said: “We are keen to trace three men who were dressed in black clothing and seen running away from the property.
“Door to door enquiries have been carried out and we are reviewing CCTV in effort to establish who was responsible.“
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3374 of Thursday, 5 September, 2024.