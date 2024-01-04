West Lothian crime: Jewellery stolen by thieves who broke into house in Armadale
Thieves who broke into a house in West Lothian stole jewellery of an undisclosed value.
Police said the break-in at Old Golf Course Road, Armadale, happened between 6.30pm and 7.15pm on Friday, December 29, 2023. They said entry was forced into the property, and jewellery was stolen. And detectives are appealing for information to help trace the thieves.
Detective Sergeant Ross Collett of Livingston CID said: “Investigations into the break-in are ongoing. I would ask anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately. Likewise, if anyone was in the area and has dash-cam footage, CCTV or doorbell cameras, I would ask you to check your footage for anything of relevance.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3541 of December 29, 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.