West Lothian crime: Linlithgow industrial estate break-in sees money taken from unit
Money has been stolen from an industrial estate unit after a break-in in Linlithgow last week.
Between 5pm on Thursday, March 16 and 6am on Friday, March 17, access was gained to a business unit within Mill Road Industrial Estate, near to Avalon Place and Mill Road, and a two-figure sum of money was stolen.
Detective Constable Christopher Watson, Livingston CID, said: “It appears that whoever broke into the unit went to a considerable effort to gain access by forcing entry through a wall. Whilst the housebreaking took place after normal working hours, I am keen to hear from anyone who may have heard drilling or banging from the units or saw people from a vehicle which seemed out of place.
“Anyone with information about the incident can call police via 101. Please quote incident 0810 of Friday, 17 March 2023. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”