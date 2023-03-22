Money has been stolen from an industrial estate unit after a break-in in Linlithgow last week.

Between 5pm on Thursday, March 16 and 6am on Friday, March 17, access was gained to a business unit within Mill Road Industrial Estate, near to Avalon Place and Mill Road, and a two-figure sum of money was stolen.

Detective Constable Christopher Watson, Livingston CID, said: “It appears that whoever broke into the unit went to a considerable effort to gain access by forcing entry through a wall. Whilst the housebreaking took place after normal working hours, I am keen to hear from anyone who may have heard drilling or banging from the units or saw people from a vehicle which seemed out of place.

The incident took place at this industrial estate in Linlithgow.