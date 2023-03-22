News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Linlithgow industrial estate break-in sees money taken from unit

Overnight theft from Linlithgow business unit

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:58 GMT

Money has been stolen from an industrial estate unit after a break-in in Linlithgow last week.

Between 5pm on Thursday, March 16 and 6am on Friday, March 17, access was gained to a business unit within Mill Road Industrial Estate, near to Avalon Place and Mill Road, and a two-figure sum of money was stolen.

Detective Constable Christopher Watson, Livingston CID, said: “It appears that whoever broke into the unit went to a considerable effort to gain access by forcing entry through a wall. Whilst the housebreaking took place after normal working hours, I am keen to hear from anyone who may have heard drilling or banging from the units or saw people from a vehicle which seemed out of place.

The incident took place at this industrial estate in Linlithgow.
“Anyone with information about the incident can call police via 101. Please quote incident 0810 of Friday, 17 March 2023. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”