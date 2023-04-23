News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Linlithgow palace vandalism sees two teenagers charged in connection with incident

Historical features at the palace were defaced and damaged

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 12:41 BST

Police investigating vandalism at Linlithgow Palace have charged two teenage boys in connection with the incident.

The palace, where Mary, Queen of Scots was born in 1542, was vandalised at around 9pm on Thursday, with walls and floors having been defaced. A 15th century fountain in the palace grounds was also damaged.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that the teenagers, aged 13 and 14, have been charged and referred to the Children’s Reporter.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with vandalism at Linlithgow PalaceTwo teenagers have been charged in connection with vandalism at Linlithgow Palace
