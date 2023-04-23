West Lothian crime: Linlithgow palace vandalism sees two teenagers charged in connection with incident
Historical features at the palace were defaced and damaged
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 12:41 BST
Police investigating vandalism at Linlithgow Palace have charged two teenage boys in connection with the incident.
The palace, where Mary, Queen of Scots was born in 1542, was vandalised at around 9pm on Thursday, with walls and floors having been defaced. A 15th century fountain in the palace grounds was also damaged.
A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that the teenagers, aged 13 and 14, have been charged and referred to the Children’s Reporter.