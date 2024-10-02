Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A West Lothian family were left shaken by a housebreaking at their Livingston home last night.

Although nothing was taken from the property, detectives are appealing for information following the housebreaking at around 7.50pm on Tuesday, October 1 at Waverley Crescent.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles, Livingston CID, said: “Although nothing was taken, the owners were at home at the time of the break-in and have been left shaken by what happened.

At around 7.50pm on Tuesday, October 1, a house on Waverley Crescent in Livingston was broken into, however, nothing was taken. | Google Maps/ John Devlin

“We are appealing for the help of the public to trace those responsible and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a dark coloured car and two young males in the area at this time.

“It’s possible that they may have been in the street or nearby in the days prior as well. We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a car or people in the area that seemed out of place or acting suspiciously.

“Officers are making local enquiries but are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any footage on dashcam or doorbells.“

If you have any information that may assist the investigation, then contact officers at Livingston quoting incident number 3358 of Tuesday, October 1. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”