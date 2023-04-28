Charles Arthurs was found guilty at Livingston High Court of abducting and severely assaulting a woman last year. His victim was reportedly left with a head injury, and required hospital treatment after the attack. Arthurs was sentenced to five years in jail at the same court on Thursday, April 27.

Police welcomed his conviction and sentencing in a social media post. Detective Sergeant Lucy Mason said: “We are committed to investigating all reports of abuse, regardless of when these incidents took place and bringing perpetrators to justice. I hope this sentence will give confidence to anyone who has experienced, or is experiencing, abuse to come forward knowing we will listen, investigate fully and support you throughout. We encourage you to contact Police Scotland on 101 or seek support and advice from one of our partner agencies.”