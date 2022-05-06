Between 5pm on Thursday, April 28 and 12.25pm on Monday, May 2, a JCB 8026 excavator was taken from Pearie Law Wind Farm, in West Calder.

Anyone who saw a large piece of machinery being transported in the area between Thursday evening and Monday evening has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1721 of 2 May. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.