West Lothian crime: Machinery worth £30,000 stolen from wind farm in West Calder

Police are urging witnesses to come forward, after expensive construction machinery was stolen from a farm in West Lothian.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 6th May 2022, 8:07 am

Between 5pm on Thursday, April 28 and 12.25pm on Monday, May 2, a JCB 8026 excavator was taken from Pearie Law Wind Farm, in West Calder.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh crime: Police seize off-road motorbikes after spotting couple driving ...

The 3.5 tonne piece of machinery is valued at around £30,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Anyone who saw a large piece of machinery being transported in the area between Thursday evening and Monday evening has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1721 of 2 May. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The machinery was stolen from a wind farm in West Lothian. (Photo credit: James Hardisty)