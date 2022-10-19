The victim was walking along an alley from Main Street towards Drummond Place in Blackridge, at around 4pm on Tuesday, October 18, when the incident occurred. As he reached the point where the alley splits off to the right towards Hillside Drive, he saw three men running towards him.

The 26-year-old was assaulted and his mobile phone, cigarettes and rucksack were taken by the men. He was not seriously injured and did not require medical treatment. However, officers said he was left “bruised and shaken” after the incident. The group of men were all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, one of which had a red logo on the front. They fled the scene, and headed back towards Main Street.

Following the assault and robbery, West Lothian Police posted on social media to appeal to the public for information. They are asking anyone who saw the men in the area around the time of the crime to come forward.

Detective Constable Ross Collett said: “Fortunately no one was seriously injured, but the man was left bruised and shaken. I am appealing to anyone who saw these men hanging around, either before or after the incident to get in touch.” Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2374 of Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Alternatively, you can make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.