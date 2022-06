Emergency services were called to a one vehicle crash on Edinburgh Road in Bathgate on Tuesday evening.

They arrested a 23-year old man in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a one vehicle crash on Edinburgh Road, Bathgate at around 7.25pm on Tuesday, 14 June, 2022.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”