Emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze on Kenmore Avenue, Livingston on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters tackled the flames and extinguished the fire within an hour and a half of arriving.A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the arrest in a statement. They said: “We were called around 7.40pm on Wednesday, 23 March, to a report of a fire in the Kenmore Avenue area of Deans, Livingston.

"A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: "At 7.25pm, operations control mobilised two appliances to a fire within a dwelling on Kenmore Avenue, Livingston.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service rushed to a blaze on Kenmore Avenue in Livingston on Wednesday evening.

"The fire was extinguished and the appliances left the scene at 8.56pm."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.