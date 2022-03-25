West Lothian crime: Man arrested after house blaze in Livingston
A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a house fire in West Lothian.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze on Kenmore Avenue, Livingston on Wednesday evening.
Firefighters tackled the flames and extinguished the fire within an hour and a half of arriving.A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the arrest in a statement. They said: “We were called around 7.40pm on Wednesday, 23 March, to a report of a fire in the Kenmore Avenue area of Deans, Livingston.
"A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
A spokesperson for the SFRS said: "At 7.25pm, operations control mobilised two appliances to a fire within a dwelling on Kenmore Avenue, Livingston.
"The fire was extinguished and the appliances left the scene at 8.56pm."