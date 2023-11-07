West Lothian crime: Man arrested and charged after Bonfire Night fireworks disturbance in Livingston
A man has been arrested and charged following fireworks disorder in Livingston on Bonfire Night.
Police said a 39-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with a large scale disturbance, which included fireworks being directed at police officers, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Letham Park, Craigshill. He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 8 November, 2023.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Investigations remain ongoing into multiple reports of reckless use of fireworks throughout West Lothian. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0945 of November 3, 2023.”