West Lothian crime: Man arrested and charged by police after disturbance 'involving machete' in Kirknewton

Police called to street in Kirknewton on Sunday afternoon
By Ian Swanson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 18:04 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 18:04 GMT
Police have arrested a man after a disturbance said to have involved a machete in a West Lothian street.

They were called to Kaimes Crescent in Kirknewton on Sunday afternoon and the man was expected to appear in court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a disturbance on Kaimes Crescent in Kirknewton around 1.35pm on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Officers attended and a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

"It is anticipated that the man will appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, October 30, 2023, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."