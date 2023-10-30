West Lothian crime: Man arrested and charged by police after disturbance 'involving machete' in Kirknewton
Police have arrested a man after a disturbance said to have involved a machete in a West Lothian street.
They were called to Kaimes Crescent in Kirknewton on Sunday afternoon and the man was expected to appear in court on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a disturbance on Kaimes Crescent in Kirknewton around 1.35pm on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Officers attended and a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
"It is anticipated that the man will appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, October 30, 2023, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."