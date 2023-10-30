Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a man after a disturbance said to have involved a machete in a West Lothian street.

They were called to Kaimes Crescent in Kirknewton on Sunday afternoon and the man was expected to appear in court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a disturbance on Kaimes Crescent in Kirknewton around 1.35pm on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Officers attended and a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.