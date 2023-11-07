News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

West Lothian crime: Man arrested and charged over robbery at shop in Whitburn in June

30-year-old arrested and charged
By Ian Swanson
Published 7th Nov 2023, 18:06 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 18:06 GMT
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in Whitburn nearly five months ago.

The robbery took place at a shop in the Baillie Street area of the town at around 4.40am on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Police said the man had been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.