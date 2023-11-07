West Lothian crime: Man arrested and charged over robbery at shop in Whitburn in June
30-year-old arrested and charged
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in Whitburn nearly five months ago.
The robbery took place at a shop in the Baillie Street area of the town at around 4.40am on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Police said the man had been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.