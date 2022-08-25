West Lothian crime: Man arrested in Whitburn after an attempted robbery at a shop on Longridge Road
A man has been arrested in West Lothian after an attempted robbery at a premises in Whitburn.
A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after an attempted robbery on Wednesday.
Nobody was injured in the incident which took place at around 10.30 pm last night.
The man is expected to appear in Livingston Sheriff Court today.
Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie said: "This was an isolated incident and we'd like to commend the bravery and assistance of the staff and members of the public who were within the premises prior to officers arriving."