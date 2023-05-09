News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Man assaulted and robbed by youths near Blackburn Skatepark

Man rushed to hospital after violent attack

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 9th May 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:43 BST

A man was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a gang of youths in West Lothian.

The assault took place near Blackburn Skatepark, in the Ash Grove area of Blackburn, at around 3.35pm on Monday, May 8. The victim, a 55-year-old man, was assaulted and robbed of a rucksack, police said. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Police say they are looking for four suspects, who are described as being male teens. All were wearing black clothing during the incident.

Detective Constable Chris Watson, from Livingston CID, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the attack, or may have seen the group of youths nearby on Sunday afternoon, to please come forward. Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 2694 of 8 May, 2023. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

