West Lothian crime: Man assaulted and robbed in Livingston as police appeal for witnesses
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed in Livingston on Monday morning.
The incident happened at around 7am on The Loan Path between Erskine Way and Logan Way.
Two suspects approached a 40-year-old man and assaulted him before stealing a two-figure sum of cash.
The victim was left with injuries to his neck but didn’t need medical treatment.
Both of the men were white and wore black hooded tops. One was muscular, around 5ft 10in and was estimated to be in his 30’s. The other was around 6ft 2in and broad, he was also wearing black gloves.
Detective Constable, Steven Smith said: “This was a very frightening experience for the victim and we are appealing to anyone with any information or anyone who saw either of the men described to get in touch.”
If you have any information you should contact 101 quoting incident number 0423 of February 7.