West Lothian crime: Man assaulted during attempted robbery in West Calder country park taken to hospital
At around 8.45pm on Friday, June 28, the 59-year-old man was assaulted by three unknown men in Almondell Country Park in West Calder. The men attempted to take a backpack, however they were not successful. The men left in the direction of East Calder.
Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to St John's Hospital for treatment.
The three men are described as having local accents with two around 5ft 9ins tall and one around 6ft 1ins tall. One of the men was wearing a dark tracksuit and one was wearing a grey tracksuit. They were fishing before the incident took place.
Police are appealing for information following the attempted robbery. Detective Constable Francis Sinnet said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or saw the suspects in the park to get in touch.
"If you can help, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3833 of 28 June. Or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”