West Lothian crime: Man charged and driver treated for injuries after crash on Howden South Road in Livingston

A road in Livingston was closed for over two hours

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:30 BST

A man has been charged in connection with a three-vehicle crash in West Lothian.

The collision occurred on Howden South Road in Livingston, at around 10am on Tuesday, March 28. Emergency services, including police and ambulances, flooded the street. One driver received medical treatment for his injuries. Officers closed the road for over two hours as they dealt with the incident. It has since re-opened. Following the incident, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged by police in connection with the crash.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving three vehicles on Howden South Road, Livingston, around 10am on Tuesday, 28 March, 2023. Emergency services attended and one driver received medical treatment. One man, aged 38 has been charged in connection. The road was closed for over two hours and has since re-opened.”

One man was charged after a crash involving three vehicles on Howden South Road in Livingston, West Lothian.
