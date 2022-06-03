The incident took place around 9.50am on Thursday (June 3) on Beechwood Road, Blackburn.

According to police, the suspect gained access to the house. He threatened the householder and demanded money then later made off with a mobile phone.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s to 30s, around 6ft 2ins in height and of medium build with short, dark-coloured hair.

A 61-year-old West Lothian man was left petrified after a thief broke into his home, demanded money, and then made off with his mobile phone.

He was wearing dark-coloured clothing and carrying a flat triangular-shaped bag with white writing on it.

Detective Constable Jennifer Roger said: “This was a very frightening experience for the 61-year-old man who should be able to feel safe in his own home.

“Thankfully he was not injured during this incident but the suspect must be caught.