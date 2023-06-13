A man was left with serious head injuries after he was attacked in Linlithgow in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 2am on Sunday, June 11, the man, who is in his 40s, was standing at the entrance to Longcroft Gardens when he was approached and then attacked by another man. The attacker appeared to have been with a group of both men and women nearby.

The man sustained serious head injuries and was treated at St John’s Hospital in Livingston. He has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for information. Detective Sergeant Jamie Duthie, CID Livingston, said: “The injured man had been in a nearby nightclub and was waiting on friends when he was assaulted in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

“Officers are currently checking CCTV in the area but would appeal to anyone who saw the attack, or who may have information on the group, to contact police. Unfortunately, the only description of the attacker is that he was white and in his 20s.”