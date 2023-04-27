A man spotted driving erratically on a West Lothian road has been arrested for drugs offences. Officers were alerted to a vehicle in Kirk Road , Bathgate, at around 1pm on Tuesday, April 25. Livingston Road Police traced the car on the B7066. The driver, a 27-year-old man, was drug-tested at the scene. Police said he tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. He was arrested in connection with drug offences .

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Tuesday, 25 April, 2023, officers stopped a vehicle on the B7066 following reports it had been driven erratically on Kirk Road, Bathgate. A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with drugs offences and enquiries are ongoing.” Road Policing Scotland said: "Attended reports of a vehicle being driven erratically in Livingston. The vehicle was traced on the B7066. The driver provided a positive drugwipe for cannabis and cocaine, was arrested and a blood specimen later obtained for analysis.”