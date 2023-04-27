News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Man spotted 'driving eratically' in Bathgate tested positive for cocaine and cannabis

Driver tests positive for cannabis and cocaine in middle of day

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST

A man spotted driving erratically on a West Lothian road has been arrested for drugs offences. Officers were alerted to a vehicle in Kirk Road, Bathgate, at around 1pm on Tuesday, April 25. Livingston Road Police traced the car on the B7066. The driver, a 27-year-old man, was drug-tested at the scene. Police said he tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. He was arrested in connection with drug offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Tuesday, 25 April, 2023, officers stopped a vehicle on the B7066 following reports it had been driven erratically on Kirk Road, Bathgate. A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with drugs offences and enquiries are ongoing.” Road Policing Scotland said: "Attended reports of a vehicle being driven erratically in Livingston. The vehicle was traced on the B7066. The driver provided a positive drugwipe for cannabis and cocaine, was arrested and a blood specimen later obtained for analysis.”

Police arrested a driver who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, after spotting him driving erratically in Bathgate, West Lothian.Police arrested a driver who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, after spotting him driving erratically in Bathgate, West Lothian.
