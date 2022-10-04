West Lothian crime: Man taken to hospital after serious assault in West Calder
Police are looking for witnesses, after a man was seriously assaulted in West Calder.
A 40-year-old man was walking near to Kirkgate, West Calder, on Monday, October 3, when he was approached by a man and assaulted.
The victim was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime: The number of registered sex offenders living in Edinburgh and the Lothians postcode
-
2
Mary Moriarty, the 'Queen of Leith', dies aged 83 - tributes pour in for community champion
-
3
King Charles Edinburgh: King Charles III arrives on helicopter at Holyrood Park ahead of visit to Palace of Holyrood House
Police took to social media to ask the public for their help. They are appealing for information, and are keen for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.
Detective Constable Robert Gilmour of CID said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the assault to get in touch with police.
"Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1553 of Monday, 3 October, 2022.”