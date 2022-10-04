News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Man taken to hospital after serious assault in West Calder

Police are looking for witnesses, after a man was seriously assaulted in West Calder.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:49 pm - 1 min read

A 40-year-old man was walking near to Kirkgate, West Calder, on Monday, October 3, when he was approached by a man and assaulted.

The victim was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police took to social media to ask the public for their help. They are appealing for information, and are keen for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Detective Constable Robert Gilmour of CID said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the assault to get in touch with police.

"Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1553 of Monday, 3 October, 2022.”

Police are appealing for information after a serious assault in West Calder.