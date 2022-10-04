A 40-year-old man was walking near to Kirkgate, West Calder, on Monday, October 3, when he was approached by a man and assaulted.

The victim was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police took to social media to ask the public for their help. They are appealing for information, and are keen for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Detective Constable Robert Gilmour of CID said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the assault to get in touch with police.

"Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1553 of Monday, 3 October, 2022.”