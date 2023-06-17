News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Man taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after Bathgate Friday night assault

Police appeal for information after night-time Bathgate assault
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital on Friday night after he was assaulted in a Bathgate street.

The assault happened in Livery Street at around 11.30pm on Friday, June 16. The victim was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police officers are keen to trace a man described as in his 20s, around 5’10” to 6’ in height, of medium build, with dark brown hair styled like a ‘skin fade’ and clean shaven. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, possibly dark jeans, and had a tattoo on his forearm. He was driving a red Mercedes.

The assault happened in Livery Street, Bathgate at around 11.30 pm on Friday, June 16.
Police Scotland is appealing for information regarding this incident. Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank of CID said: “There were several people in the area at the time, and we would like to speak with them as they may have information that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone who can assist should call Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any officer quoting 5863 of 16 June. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”