A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital on Friday night after he was assaulted in a Bathgate street.

The assault happened in Livery Street at around 11.30pm on Friday, June 16. The victim was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers are keen to trace a man described as in his 20s, around 5’10” to 6’ in height, of medium build, with dark brown hair styled like a ‘skin fade’ and clean shaven. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, possibly dark jeans, and had a tattoo on his forearm. He was driving a red Mercedes.

The assault happened in Livery Street, Bathgate at around 11.30 pm on Friday, June 16.

Police Scotland is appealing for information regarding this incident. Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank of CID said: “There were several people in the area at the time, and we would like to speak with them as they may have information that could assist our investigation.