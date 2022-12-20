Police are appealing for witnesses after a distressing robbery in West Calder on Monday, 19 December. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was approached by a group of four youths, police said, while walking on a footpath by football pitches off Dickson Street at around 8pm.

The gang threatened him before stealing a “low three figure sum of cash”, police said. The youths then fled the scene on foot, in the direction of Burngrange Park and Comitis Road, according to police.

The perpetrators are described as being white males, all aged around 15 or 16, with skinny builds. They were speaking with local accents, and were dressed in dark clothing with their hoods up. The victim was not injured, but officers said it was an “unsettling experience” for him.

Police in West Lothian are urging anyone who witnessed the robbery to come forward. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who could have dash cam or CCTV footage of the area.

Detective Constable Ross Collett said: “No one was injured but this was a very unsettling experience for the man involved.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance in the area to come forward. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area on Monday evening.