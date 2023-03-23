West Lothian crime: Man who sparked police chase near Bathgate charged with road and drug offences
The driver initially failed to stop for police in Edinburgh Road
A 30-year-old man who sparked a police chase on a major road in West Lothian has been charged with drug offences.
At around 10.50am on Tuesday, police tried to stop a Honda Civic in Edinburgh Road near Bathgate. The driver’s failure to stop sparked a police chase, which ended when the driver stopped his car on the A89 at Boghall.
The man was arrested and was also charged with road traffic offences. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “He has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”