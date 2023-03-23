News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
5 minutes ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
14 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
15 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
17 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami

West Lothian crime: Man who sparked police chase near Bathgate charged with road and drug offences

The driver initially failed to stop for police in Edinburgh Road

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read

A 30-year-old man who sparked a police chase on a major road in West Lothian has been charged with drug offences.

At around 10.50am on Tuesday, police tried to stop a Honda Civic in Edinburgh Road near Bathgate. The driver’s failure to stop sparked a police chase, which ended when the driver stopped his car on the A89 at Boghall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man was arrested and was also charged with road traffic offences. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “He has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A police chase took place in Edinburgh Road near Bathgate
A police chase took place in Edinburgh Road near Bathgate
A police chase took place in Edinburgh Road near Bathgate