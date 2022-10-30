Detectives are appealing for information after an attempted murder in Livingston in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a statement on social media, police confirmed: “Around 12.15am on Sunday, 30 October, police were called to a report of a 53-year-old man injured on Shiel Walk, Livingston after being seriously assaulted. Officers attended and the injured man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of

Edinburgh, where he is being treated for his injuries. Hospital staff describe his condition as serious but stable."

They added that a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are continuing.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank of Livingston Police Station said: “As our enquiries progress I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident take place, or anyone who was in the area at the time who has any information that will assist our investigation.