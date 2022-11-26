Officers in West Lothian are appealing to identify five men they believe were involved in a break-in in Livingston Village.

Around 7.30 pm on Friday, entry was gained into a premises in the Highfield area and a number of items were stolen, including a black Audi Q7, registration SM71 EXT.

Police are now looking to identify five men who were seen in the vicinity at the time.

They were all wearing hoods and gloves, and a silver Range Rover Evoque was identified as possibly being involved.

Detective Sergeant Lee Beaumont said: “We are urging anyone with information which may help our investigation to come forward. Anyone in the area at the time, or who may have seen the Audi later in the Broxburn area, is asked to get in touch with officers.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area or who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage.