West Lothian crime news: Break in and attempted break-in in Livingston being treated as linked by police
Detectives investigating two incidents in West Lothian.
Thieves who smashed their way into a property and made off with two tills will have been left disappointed after realising they were empty.
Entry was gained to a licensed premises in Carmondean Centre Road, Livingston, at around 1am on Thursday and two till drawers were taken from inside. But neither till contained cash.
And officers investigating the incident believe it is linked to an attempted break-in at a nearby business which happened on the same night. The attempted break-in happened shortly after 12am at a business on Jackson Place, where an unsuccessful attempt was made to gain entry.
Officers are seeking to identify two men, both of whom were wearing black jackets and black gloves. One was wearing black trousers and the other dark blue jeans.
Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair said: “We are treating these two incidents as linked and would urge anyone with information which may help our investigation to come forward. We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area or who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage. If you can help please call 101 quoting reference 0118 of 24 November, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”