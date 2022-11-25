Thieves who smashed their way into a property and made off with two tills will have been left disappointed after realising they were empty.

Entry was gained to a licensed premises in Carmondean Centre Road, Livingston, at around 1am on Thursday and two till drawers were taken from inside. But neither till contained cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And officers investigating the incident believe it is linked to an attempted break-in at a nearby business which happened on the same night. The attempted break-in happened shortly after 12am at a business on Jackson Place, where an unsuccessful attempt was made to gain entry.

West Lothian crime news: Break in and attempted break-in in Livingston being treated as linked by police

Officers are seeking to identify two men, both of whom were wearing black jackets and black gloves. One was wearing black trousers and the other dark blue jeans.