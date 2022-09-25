A 15-year-old school girl was sexually assaulted on her way to school around 8.15 am on June 21 this year, on the footpath between Middleton Avenue and Loaninghill Road, Uphall, Broxburn.

Police Scotland believe the man pictured can assist with their inquiries.

He has been described as white, around 5ft 8in tall with brown eyes.

He was wearing a grey hooded top, black jeans or combat style trousers and carrying a multi-coloured rucksack.

He was also wearing a face mask on the lower half of his face and had his hood up.

Detective Constable Ross Bennie, from CID Livingston said: “I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to the male, depicted in the image to make contact with the Police.

"Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting incident number 0664 of 21 June 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”